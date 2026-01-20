Opening date announced for new coffee stand with over 20K drink combinations

DAYTON — The opening date for a new coffee stand in Dayton has been released.

The new 7 Brew location, at 310 North Springboro Pike, will open on Feb. 23, according to the company’s website.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 7 Brew is a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations.

The stand will add 50 jobs to the Dayton area.

7 Brew has locations in Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Springfield, Springboro, and West Chester, according to its website.

