At least 1 dead after crash on busy interstate in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash on a busy interstate in Warren County on Monday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

The crash was reported on Interstate 71 North near Kings Mill Road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said part of the interstate, near the Kings Mill Road exit, will be closed for multiple hours, WCPO-9 reported.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 will update this story when more information becomes available.

