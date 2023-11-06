1 injured after car hits dump truck in I-75 construction zone

MORAINE — At least one person has been injured after a car crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 75 northbound, Moraine Police Sergeant Andy Parish confirms.

Moraine police and fire are responding to the crash that happened after 12 p.m., near the Dryden Road exit on I-75 NB.

The driver veered left, causing them to go into a construction zone, Parish said.

The car then crashed into a dump truck and came to a stop in the median.

The truck was being used by construction workers at the time of the crash, Parish said.

Multiple construction workers were working in the area when the crash occurred, Parish said.

It is not clear who has been injured or what caused the crash.

Two lanes are currently closed on I-75 NB before mile marker 50.

I-75 Construction Zone Crash Car damage (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

I-75 Construction Zone Crash Construction workers (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

