All lanes closed on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp. after person hit by vehicle

HARRISON TWP. — All lanes are closed on Southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township after a person was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched just before 2:10 a.m. to SB I-75 at Needmore Road following a pedestrian strike.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes are blocked on Southbound Interstate 75 just past Needmore Road.

ODOT cameras also show the ramp from Needmore Road to SB I-75 is also shut down.

Drivers can exit off Southbound 75 at Needmore Road and use the side streets to get back onto the freeway. They can get back onto Southbound Interstate 75 at either Wagner Ford Road or Stanley Avenue.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

SB I-75 at Needmore Road, Pedestrian Struck Photo from: ODOT

