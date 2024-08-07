One in custody after stabbing in Jefferson Twp

JEFFERSON TWP — One person is in custody after a stabbing in Jefferson Township Tuesday morning.

Police and medics responded to a reported stabbing in the 5300 block of Tuscon Drive just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

A person was stabbed and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was identified and was taken into custody, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Details on the identities of the suspect and the victim were not available.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

