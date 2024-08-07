Driver hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greene County early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:22 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Rd on reports of a crash.

Crews found a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.





