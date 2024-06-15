One of Carillon Park’s eaglets fledges from the nest

DAYTON — One of the two eaglets at Carillon Park has fledged from the nest.

Delco fledged from the nest on Friday, eagle expert Jim Weller confirmed.

“One up, and one to go!” Weller said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Names given to 2 new eaglets Carillon Park

A photo shared with News Center 7 showed Delco and Willa together after Delco fledged from the nest.

The two eaglets, Delco and Hawthorn, were first spotted in April.

Weller told News Center 7 then that they’d be as big as their parents, Orv and Willa, by June and that they’d likely fledge by mid-June.

We’re keeping an eye out for news about Hawthorn fledging.

©2024 Cox Media Group