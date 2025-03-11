Ollie’s Bargain Outlet acquires 40 Big Lots; Ohio locations on the list

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet announced it will acquire 40 former Big Lots locations, including multiple in Ohio.
“Everything about these stores lines up well with our business and growth strategy. These locations are the right size, come with favorable lease terms, are located in existing and adjacent trade areas, and have long serviced value conscious consumers,” Eric van der Valk, president and chief executive officer of Ollie’s said.
The acquisition includes stores across the country, including the following Ohio locations:
- 818 S. Main St. in Bowling Green
- 540 Water St. in Chardon
- 1925 Tiffin Ave. in Findlay
- 4633 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown
The full list of locations is included below.
