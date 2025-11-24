OHSAA votes to allow NIL for high school athletes amid ongoing lawsuit with local football standout

COLUMBUS — Member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) have voted to allow high school athletes in the state to profit from Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

The emergency bylaw referendum passed with 447 schools in favor, 121 schools against, and 247 schools abstaining from the vote.

With the vote, Ohio becomes the 45th state to allow NIL at the high school level.

The new bylaw goes into effect immediately.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the emergency referendum vote was in response to a Franklin County judge’s temporary restraining order due to a lawsuit filed by Wayne High School’s star wide receiver, Jamier Brown.

OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute thanked member schools for “taking ownership of this NIL bylaw proposal.”

“Whether our schools or individuals agree with NIL at the high school level or not, the courts have spoken on this issue across the country that the NCAA and high school athletic associations cannot prevent a student-athlete from making money on their NIL,” Ute said.

