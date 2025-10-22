OHSAA holding emergency vote on making NIL changes amid legal battle with local football star

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) will hold an emergency vote on whether it should change its rules and allow athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

As previously reported by News Center 7, this comes after a Wayne High School football player’s family filed a lawsuit against OHSAA last week.

Ohio high schools will now vote to make this permanent on their own or have the court decide it for them.

Wayne High School junior wide receiver Jamier Brown is one of the top high school football players in the country. He has committed to play college football at Ohio State.

His family sued OHSAA because of the NIL ban.

The family lawyer, Luke Fedlam, took their argument to court and scored the first big win of this legal battle.

“We needed to ensure that OHSAA was enjoined or stopped from really having their prohibition on name, image, and likeness. And thankfully, we were successful,” Fedlam said.

A temporary court order from a judge in this case means NIL is allowed for Ohio high school sports for now.

OHSAA said it will release the language of the new bylaw proposal on Thursday.

A vote in favor of it would allow high schools across Ohio to shape a new NIL policy.

