Several area high schools highly ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high schools remained highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) computer ratings.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The latest ratings were released on Tuesday, right before the final week of the regular season, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.
Middletown, Tippecanoe, Indian Lake, Northeastern, and Marion Local Schools are each ranked No. 1 in their regions heading into Week 10.
The Top 12 teams in each will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.
The Top 4 seeds will get a first-round bye on Oct. 31.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police searching for wanted man accused of abduction, domestic violence
- Local school district officials looking to change amount people pay in property taxes
- Community honors Air Force veteran killed in crash
The following area high schools are ranked below:
Division I Region 2
- 1) Middletown
- 2) Troy
- 4) Springfield
- 5) Springboro
- 6) Lebanon
- 7) Wayne
- 11) Fairmont
Division II Region 8
- 3) Trotwood-Madison
- 5) Xenia
- 8) Piqua
- 10) Butler
- 12) Stebbins
Division III Region 12
- 1) Tippecanoe
- 3) Badin
- 6) Alter
- 7) Talawanda
- 10) Bellbrook
Division IV Region 16
- 3) Valley View
- 7) Brookville
- 10) Bishop Fenwick
- 12) Kenton Ridge
Division V Region 20
- 1) Indian Lake
- 3) Carlisle
- 5) Miami East
- 6) Graham
- 7) Preble Shawnee
- 9) Arcanum
- 10) Greeneview
- 11) West Liberty-Salem
Division VI Region 24
- 1) Northeastern
- 2) Tri-Village
- 3) Mechanicsburg
- 4) Coldwater
- 6) Anna
- 10) Dayton Christian
Division VII Region 28
- 1) Marion Local
- 3) St. Henry
- 7) Ansonia
- 8) New Bremen
- 9) Minster
- 10) Lehman Catholic
- 11) Cedarville
The final OHSAA computer ratings will be released on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Week 10 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group