Police searching for wanted man accused of abduction, domestic violence

KETTERING — Do you recognize this person?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kettering Police Department (KPD) said in a social media post that they are searching for Hasan Ah Yasin.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is wanted on a felony count of abduction and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, according to KPD.

They posted a photo of him on social media.

Contact KPD at (937) 296-2555 if you see him.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group