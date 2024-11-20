Ohio’s school bus safety bill takes next step to getting to governor’s desk

SPRINGFIELD — A bill aimed at keeping children safer on their way to and from school is one step closer to becoming a law in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell breaks down what’s next for the bill tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio’s School Bus Safety Act cleared an important hurdle on Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. The bill passed out of the House Committee.

Republican State Representative Bernie Willis from Clark County is the bill’s sponsor. It has broad bipartisan support and now has a Democratic joint sponsor.

“It has a really good path right now,” Willis (R-Springfield) said. “All things look very positive and we’re really happy to keep it moving forward.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



