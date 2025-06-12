Ohio’s school bus safety bill passes state house

COLUMBUS/CLARK COUNTY — A new bill that focuses on school bus safety is now heading to the Ohio Senate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher breaks down what is inside this bill today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

House Bill 3, the School Bus Safety Act, passed 88-0 on Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

It is sponsored by two state representatives, Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield, and Rep. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati.

The bill was introduced after a deadly school bus crash in Clark County that killed one student, Aiden Clark, and injured dozens of others in 2023.

It now heads to the Ohio Senate.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group