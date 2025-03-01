Ohio’s first ever Wawa to open this spring

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio’s first Wawa will open its doors this spring.

The company announced Wednesday that the Liberty Township location will open to the public on April 16, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The date coincides with the same day it opened its first store in Pennsylvania 61 years ago, according to Wawa.

The location on Cincinnati Dayton Road will be the first one to open in Ohio, but it won’t be the last.

Wawa said it plans to open a total of eight to 10 stores across the Buckeye state by the end of 2025.

“We are excited to fly into Ohio and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this state for the very first time,” Wawa President Brian Schaller said in a press release obtained by WCPO-9 TV.

News Center 7 previously reported that Wawa held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Miami Valley location in September 2024. This location will be in Huber Heights.

Wawa also plans to open another six to 10 stores per year following 2025 in Ohio, eventually operating a total of 60 locations in the state.

According to the company, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, and it anticipates it will create 1,200 long-term new jobs in Ohio as a result of the expansion.

The Liberty Township Wawa location was approved on Feb. 7, 2023, and is set to replace an existing car wash and former fuel station on Cincinnati Dayton Road.

Last summer, another Wawa location planned on Fields Ertel held a groundbreaking ceremony and was the first location to break ground in Ohio.

The Liberty Township location will be the first to open, the company said.

Wawa announced its plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana in December 2022 after saying it received “thousands of requests over the years.”

The company also plans to begin opening stores in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Wawa is known for its gas pumps, food, and beverage options, like its custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks.

The company currently operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington D.C.

