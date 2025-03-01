2 people hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Darke County Friday night.

Around 8:04 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and Alternate State Route 49 North on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation showed that a car driven by 43-year-old April Thurston of Albany, Indiana, was driving southeast on SR 49.

An unknown dark colored vehicle was traveling southeast on SR 49 behind Thurston when it struck the rest of Thurston’s vehicle and left the scene of the crash.

Thurston and her passenger, 45-year-old Christina Devoe of Hartford City. Indiana were transported to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have information on the vehicle that left the scene should contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

