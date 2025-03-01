1 person dead, another hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

UNION COUNTY — One person is dead, and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Union County.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Marysville post were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 347 and Lunda Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Honda HRV driven by 55-year-old Michael Lee Shroat of Ostrander was traveling eastbound on SR 347.

A Mazda CX7 driven by 39-year-old Matthew W. Kauser of Marysville was heading southbound on Lunda Road and approaching the intersection when Kauser failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Mazda struck the driver-side door of the Honda, which then went off the south edge of SR 347 and struck a tree.

The Mazda traveled off the east edge of Lunda Road before coming to a final rest.

Shroat was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner. Kauser was taken to the Union County Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

