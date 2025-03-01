1 dead in motorcycle crash, OSHP says

GEORGETOWN — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man Friday evening.
According to the Georgetown post of OSHP, the crash was on SR 774 in Clark Township.
OSHP has identified the man killed as 22-year-old Jeremy Lawson II from Williamsburg, Ohio.
According to OSHP, Lawson was traveling northeast on SR 774 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the road on the right side, struck a ditch and overturned.
