Ohioans lost nearly $230M in fraud last year; workshop aims to help people identify financial scams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A scam prevention workshop is taking place in southern Montgomery County on Wednesday, aiming to educate residents on the latest scams and how to protect their finances.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the Federal Trade Commission reported that Ohioans lost more than $220 million to fraud and scams last year.

“The numbers are staggering. They’re only going up every year,” said Kenya Taylor, the Dayton Community Manager for Chase Bank, who has spent nearly 30 years in the banking industry.

Taylor noted that scams have become increasingly elaborate over the years, making it crucial for financial institutions to train their employees to recognize the signs of fraud.

“We train our employees every day on how to spot crimes,” she said.

As a financial institution, Taylor said they try to help stop scams before they happen. That’s why they partnered with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to host a scam prevention workshop.

Bart Kincaid, IT Director at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, emphasized the difficulty of recovering funds after a scam, stating, “It’s very difficult for law enforcement after the fact to get that money back.”

Kincaid highlighted that while tracking down scammers is challenging, it is not impossible. He also mentioned that scams are likely underreported, encouraging victims to come forward without shame.

“There should be no shame in falling victim to a scam,” Kincaid said. “We’re all under attack.”

