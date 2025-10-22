Man accused of breaking woman’s jaw in argument over Arby’s parking spot

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly broke a woman’s jaw at a local Arby’s.
Deionte Lee, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of felonious assault on Wednesday.
The charges stem from an assault at an Arby’s on Salem Avenue in March.
Lee and a woman allegedly got into an argument over a parking spot at the Arby’s, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
During the argument, he allegedly punched the woman in the face, breaking her jaw.
There is currently a warrant issued for Lee’s arrest.
He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.
