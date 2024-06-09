Ohioans can fish for free on Father’s Day; state’s license-free event returns next weekend

OHIO — Ohio’s annual free fishing days is returning just in time for Father’s Day.

The promotion, which allows residents to fish at any public waterway without a license, returns next weekend, June 15 and 16, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“Free fishing days give Ohioans the opportunity to create special moments outdoors with their families,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

Next weekend will be the only weekend of the year where residents 16 years old and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license. Those under the age of 16 can fish for free year-round and aren’t required to hold a license.

“We encourage people to explore Ohio’s great outdoors with different recreational activities,” Mary Mertz, ODNR director, said. “These free fishing days allow anglers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy Ohio’s rivers, lakes and streams together.”

