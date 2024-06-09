Ohio playground mistakenly demolished; contractor plans to replace equipment

COLUMBUS — A city playground in Columbus was mistakenly demolished last week by a contractor who was supposed to remove a different playground nearby.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department told our news partners at WBNS that a Columbus City Schools contractor was working on replacing a preschool playground at one of the schools, but “inadvertently demolished” the city park’s playground instead. The demolished playground was located near the school’s property.

“The contractor has taken full responsibility and is replacing it with a brand-new playground at their cost,” the department said in a statement.

Tanya Long, civic president of the Weinland Park Community Civic Association said this happened in the midst of their planning for their summer festival.

“The community is bewildered and curious hoping they replace what we originally had or better. We hope that they ask our input and we urge the construction company to put up safety measures around the now big muddy hole in our park,” Long said.









