Over 40 horses killed in ‘massive’ barn fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Over three dozen horses died in a large barn fire in Logan County on Saturday.

The fire was reported at Brant Performance Horses on State Route 638 shortly after noon on Saturday.

“There is a fire at the horse barn on 638,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

In a 911 call obtained Sunday morning, the dispatcher asks the caller if she can see any flames.

“Oh yes, it’s massive. It’s coming out the windows upstairs,” she replied.

When first responders got to the scene, the 60,000-square-foot facility was engulfed in flames.

Initially, News Center 7 was told that there were anywhere from 60 to 90 horses inside the barn at the time of the fire. The Richland Township Fire Department confirmed Sunday morning that they currently know at least 43 horses died in the fire.

Some horses were able to escape, but the fire department was not able to confirm how many.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal is investigating and is expected to be back at the scene on Monday.

