Ohio woman’s house hit by car second time

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Ohio woman’s house was hit by a car early Sunday morning and she says this is a common occurrence in her neighborhood.

Elyria homeowner Penny Lynch said that this is not the first time a car has hit her house or one of her neighbor’s houses, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

“The whole house shook,” Lynch said. “Things fell off the walls inside. It was weird it was a very hard hit. I could tell that.”

Lynch said she saw the passenger and driver get out of the car and run.

“When I came out, the passenger was getting out and heading down the street and then the driver was actually she was first right at the car I assume just got out and then she was stuck in the back yard because where the car was it was blocking her only exit out,” said Lynch. “And she did get out and she did start running. I tried to delay her she was injured she had blood all down her face she hit the windshield with her forehead.”

Lynch said the speed limit in her neighborhood is 25 miles per hour.

“They come around the curve it’s a 25 mile per hour turn on a 35 mile an hour street but when they’re coming too fast they can’t make that curve and they hit the tall curb in the other side so they kind of ricochet off and I’m in the line of fire,” said Lynch.

Despite the latest crash, Lynch remains optimistic and hopes it does not happen again.

“Things happen you have to deal with it and you know sometimes you have to put your head down and go,” said Lynch.

