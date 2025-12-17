Ohio University fires head football coach after ‘serious professional misconduct’

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University has terminated head football coach Brian Smith for cause.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University,” the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The university placed Smith on leave on Dec. 1 and named John Hauser the interim head coach of the Bobcats.

Smith was promoted from offensive coordinator to head football coach at Ohio in December 2024. He led the Bobcats to an 8-4 record this season.

Hauser will lead the Bobcats as they take on the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the 2025 Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23.

The university said its search for a permanent head coach will begin immediately.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group