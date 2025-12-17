Bodies of man, dogs recovered from pond at area park

WEST CHESTER — The bodies of a man and two dogs were recovered from a pond at VOA MetroPark in West Chester on Wednesday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz said a maintenance worker noticed a cell phone, keys, dog leash, and prints going to the pond at the park on Wednesday morning.

When the fire department got to the scene, crews quickly found the body of a dog in the pond.

About an hour and a half later, crews recovered the body of a man and a second dog.

Prinz told WCPO that he assumes the man was trying to get one of the dogs out of the pond, but did not realize the size of the pond or the impact of the cold water temperature.

He added that the temperature of the water was about 27 degrees. Crews had to use an axe and a sledgehammer to cut the ice to recover the man’s body.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

