Ohio Turnpike toll rates to increase in January

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike toll rates are set to increase next month.

The Ohio Turnpike’s yearly toll rate increase goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Turnpike tolls are determined based on vehicle classification and distance traveled.

For Class 1 passenger vehicles (low two-axle vehicles and all motorcycles):

E-ZPass rate: 7.1 cents per mile (up from 6.5 cents per mile in 2024)

Cash/credit rate: 10.4 cents per mile (up from 9.6 cents per mile in 2024)

For commercial vehicles (Class 5):

E-ZPass rate: 22 cents per mile (up from 20.4 cents in 2024)

Cash/credit rate: $27.6 cents per mile (up from 25.6 cents in 2024)

The toll rate adjustment was authorized by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and is intended to create a responsible and stable financial plan to cover operating costs, debt service, and capital improvements, according to Turnpike officials.

The commission relies primarily on toll revenue, rather than tax dollars, to operate and maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s infrastructure, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported. This includes roadways, bridges, and other projects.

Toll rates will continue to rise yearly following the commission’s approval of the 2024-2028 schedule of tolls in April 2023.

You can find more information on the approved schedule of tolls on the Ohio Turnpike’s website.

