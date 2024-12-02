3 people injured after shooting outside Ohio AirBnB

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Three people were injured after a shooting outside of an Ohio AirBnB.

South Euclid police were called to Bexley Park near Fulton Road for noise complaints just after midnight on Sunday, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

While on the scene, officers heard gunshots coming from the 1500 block of Felton Road, according to a release.

Officers found three victims, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old from Cleveland and a 20-year-old from Euclid.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Police were able to learn that a Warrensville Heights woman rented the Felton Road home for her 18-year-old daughter through AirBnB, according to the release.

People who were not invited showed up at the AirBnB and there was an argument. The people reportedly left, but later returned and “opened fire” on the home.

More than one person from the home also fired weapons, according to the release. After the shooting, Police said a blue sedan was seen fleeing the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

