Ohio task forces seize over $75M worth of drugs in 2025

Law enforcement task forces in Ohio confiscated over $75 million worth of illegal drugs, 440 firearms, and $4.1 million in cash in 2025.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission task forces have seized a total of 1,240 pounds of fentanyl and 3,914 pounds of methamphetamine since 2019, according to a media release.

The cumulative value of drugs seized since that time exceeds $471 million.

Notably, in January 2025, the Miami Valley Major Drug Interdiction Task Force arrested a suspect with a suitcase containing 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine.

