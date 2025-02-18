Ohio Task Force-1 helping people evacuate due to Kentucky floods

KENTUCKY — Ohio Task Force-1 (OH-TF1) continues its mission in response to heavy flooding in Kentucky.

OH-TF1 received orders to stage in Hazard, Kentucky in Perry County as they traveled to Frankfort on Sunday, according to social media.

As previously reported by News Center 7, OH-TF1 was activated Saturday evening as a Type III team.

The team of 47 members left their Vandalia headquarters Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, they responded to mission requests in Martin County.

“They worked well past dark until rising water and debris made conditions too dangerous. They bedded down in Martin County and returned to work Monday morning. The team used boats to access the area and ATVs to move around as the roads are washed out,” they said on its Facebook page.

OH-TF1 continues to assist many residents to evacuate and coordinate with the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police.

They deployed a team of 47 highly trained specialists, two canines, and 15 vehicles with over 50,000 pounds of equipment including six boats.

