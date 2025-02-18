Several firefighters respond to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters and medics responded to a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at around 2:19 a.m. to the 60 block of Parnell Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show Parnell Avenue blocked off with police caution tape. There are also several officers and medics at the scene.

Dispatchers could not confirm to News Center 7 what happened and if anyone was hurt.

We have a news crew at the scene and will update this story.

Parnell Ave Fire Presence Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group