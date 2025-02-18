Restaurant closing after 41 years in Miami County

WEST MILTON — A local restaurant will be closing after 41 years in Miami County.

The Pearson House Restaurant in West Milton announced it will close its doors at the end of the month, according to social media.

The restaurant has been in operation since 1983.

It marked its 40th anniversary on Facebook in Dec. 2023.

“We would like to announce our official last day of operation will be February 28,” they said in a Facebook post.

The Pearson House Restaurant is a family-style restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

It says on Facebook they have over 31 different kinds of homemade pies.

