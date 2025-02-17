Employees help police catch man accused of robbing Family Dollar store several times

DAYTON — A man accused of robbing two stores with a knife is behind bars.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Dayton police said a 35-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to two aggravated robberies on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly robbed a drug store Sunday morning, then robbed a Family Dollar on Siebenthaler Avenue an hour later.

Police did not identify the suspect, but Montgomery County Jail records indicate that Halo Thorpe was booked on aggravated robbery charges after being arrested at the Family Dollar store.

Family Dollar employees told News Center 7 that they’re tired of being victimized.

Kesha works at the Family Dollar location that was targeted.

“You know, he’s not supposed to be in here and I said ‘Hey, you’re not supposed to be here,’” Kesha said.

She recognized Thorpe as soon as he walked in.

“My other co-worker was calling the police because he also hit us on Thursday, Friday, he skipped Saturday and he came Sunday,” Kesha said.

Kesha and her co-worker shared several pictures that show Thorpe in the dollar store parking lot and building.

The employees said Thorpe grabbed several items and then struggled to get out of the door.

He allegedly threatened to hurt the workers when they tried to get the merchandise back.

“So we backed up, let him get out of the store and I came out and he was going around the corner to the back way,” Kesha said.

Police found Thorpe hiding behind a gas station nearby and arrested him.

Dayton police Lieutenant Steven Bauer said the suspect in these robberies is connected to several recent shoplifting crimes.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

