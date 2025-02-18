STAY INFORMED: Over 50 school districts delayed due to cold temperatures

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 50 local school districts are delayed today due to bitterly cold temperatures.

Valley View Local Schools and Brookville City Schools in Montgomery County are on a two-hour delay.

Tecumseh Local Schools and Springfield-Clark CTC in Clark County will open two hours late.

Troy City Schools and Piqua City Schools in Miami County are on two-hour delays.

Greenville City Schools in Darke County will have a two-hour delay.

Sidney City Schools in Shelby County will have a two-hour delay.

Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County will have a two-hour delay.

Celina City Schools in Mercer County will have a two-hour delay.

