Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized from Texas Flood Response

DAYTON — The Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been demobilized and will be returning home from their deployment to Texas.

Seven members of OH-TF1 and six Human Remains Detection (HRD) canines were deployed to assist with recovery efforts in the aftermath of the deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas, earlier this month.

The first wave of the deployment began on July 11, with two Canine Search Specialists and the HRD canines, along with SearchTeam Manager David Kelley.

Four additional HRD canines and specialists were deployed on July 18 as part of FEMA’s coordinated Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) response.

All deployed personnel and canines have been demobilized at this time, according to a Facebook post from the OH-TF1.

The team will be returning to Dayton today, Monday, July 28.

