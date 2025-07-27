1 killed after crash involving truck on Ohio interstate

FRANKIN COUNTY — A person is dead after a crash on an Ohio interstate on Sunday.
Deputies responded to a crash on Interstate 270 in Franklin County around 2:40 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.
A 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on I-270 when it exited onto the State Route 215 south ramp.
The driver lost control of the pickup truck, went off the road, and hit a utility pole, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.
They pronounced the driver dead around 3 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
