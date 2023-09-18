Ohio Statehouse works with Montgomery County to install universal changing table

COLUMBUS — A height-adjustable universal changing table has been added to the Ohio Statehouse.

This changing table is necessary to help meet the restroom needs of people with disabilities and those with complex medical conditions.

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services and Changing Spaces Ohio collaborated to get this changing table into the statehouse.

“People with disabilities who have mobility challenges need access to public venues just like any other group, yet the typically accessible restroom stall does not provide the equipment or the space necessary to meet their needs. The addition of a universal changing table is an improvement to accessibility that underscores that the Ohio Statehouse truly is ‘the People’s House.’” Capitol Square Review Advisory Board Executive Director Laura Battocletti said.

Universal changing tables are similar to infant changing tables found in restrooms in various types of businesses. But, these tables are designed to accommodate the height and weight of adults, the spokesperson said.

Without these tables, children and adults with disabilities must be changed on the ground or in unsafe environments.

The Statehouse’s mobile, universal changing table is located in the “Mother’s Room,” which is a private room located on the ground floor.

The changing table can accommodate people up to 400 pounds.

The project for getting the statehouse a permanent changing table happened when LMK Advocacy reached out to Changing Spaces Ohio for assistance in creating a changing station at the statehouse.

For the Ohio Association of County Boards’ Developmental Disabilities Advocacy and Awareness Day in March, the Montgomery County Board purchased two mobile universal changing tables for the Statehouse so adults with disabilities could meet with their elected officials as part of this special event.

After the event, the Montgomery County Board and Changing Spaces worked with Battocletti to permanently install a universal changing table.

“The addition of these tables provides a safe, hygienic, and dignified space for people to address their restroom needs, and we are proud to partner with Director Battocletti and the Ohio Statehouse to make this much-needed accommodation a reality,” said Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services Superintendent Dr. Pamela Combs.

