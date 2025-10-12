Ohio State stays No. 1; UC Bearcat football nationally ranked in latest Top 25 polls

OHIO — Two Ohio college football teams are nationally ranked.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are No. 1 in the latest Associated Press and Coaches’ Top 25 Polls that were released on Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bearcats joined the Top 25 polls ranked No. 24 after Saturday’s 20-11 win over UCF. This is UC’s first AP Top 25 appearance since 2022.
Miami (FL), Indiana, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss round out the Top 5 in both polls.
This is the Hoosiers’ highest ranking in poll history. It comes after Indiana’s 30-20 win at Oregon on Saturday.
The Buckeyes won at Illinois, 34-16, on Saturday.
Ohio State’s next game is on October 18 at Wisconsin.
Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised here on Channel 7.
The Bearcats’ next game is on Oct. 18 at Oklahoma State at 8 p.m.
