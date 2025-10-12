Officers, medics respond after truck goes into Vandalia house

VANDALIA — Several officers responded after a truck went into a house in a Vandalia neighborhood.

Vandalia officers and firefighters were dispatched at around 4:17 p.m. to the 3100 block of Stop 8 Road on initial reports of a crash, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

The dispatcher also told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported from this crash.

We are working to determine the cause of the crash and the estimated amount of damage to the home.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

