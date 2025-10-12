Eternal flame at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta burial site destroyed

ATLANTA, Georgia — A 26-year-old man has been charged with vandalizing the Eternal Flame at the King Center in Atlanta early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brent Jones is accused of damaging the Eternal Flame and urinating in the reflection pool at the King Center around 4:30 a.m. He faces charges including public indecency and criminal damage, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

The King Center released the following statement:

“The King Center is aware of a minor incident that occurred near the Eternal Flame. While there was minimal damage to the Eternal Flame and the surrounding area, The King Center remains fully open to visitors. The Eternal Flame still burns with love, and we continue to welcome everyone with open arms and gratitude for the incredible support of our beloved community. The dream lives on.”

The King Center continues to welcome visitors, standing resilient in the face of the recent vandalism.

The nearby National Historic Site, which includes Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home and the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, is closed due to the government shutdown.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group