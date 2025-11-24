Ohio State remains top-ranked team approaching Michigan game

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes enter the final week of the regular season as the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches’ Top 25 polls released on Sunday.

OSU will put its No. 1 ranking on the line when it travels to Michigan on Saturday.

The rest of the Top 5 remains unchanged in both polls.

Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Oregon round out the Top 5 in both polls.

Michigan is ranked No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines meet for the 121st time in The Game.

Michigan has won the last four meetings.

Ohio State’s last win over The Team Up North (TTUN) was back in 2019.

This marks the 50th time that both teams have entered the game ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Kickoff is at noon from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

