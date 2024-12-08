Ohio State to host Tennessee in College Football Playoff game

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host a playoff game this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Buckeyes are ranked as the No. 8 seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff (CFP).

The 12-team playoff was announced Sunday afternoon on ESPN.

The Buckeyes will host No. 9 Tennessee in a first-round game in Columbus on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio State is the only team with CFP appearances in four of the last six years.

The top four seeds get first-round byes. They are:

Oregon Georgia Boise State Arizona State

The rest of the first-round matchups are:

No. 5 Texas hosts No. 12 Clemson (Austin, TX) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. The winner plays No. 4 Arizona State on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2025) at 1 p.m. in the Peach Bowl.

No. 6 Penn State hosts No. 11 SMU (State College, PA) at noon on Dec. 21. The winner plays No. 3 Boise State on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 7 Notre Dame hosts No. 10 Indiana (South Bend, IN) on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. The winner plays No. 2 Georgia on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2025) at 8:45 p.m. in the Sugar Bowl.

The Ohio State/Tennessee winner will play the No. 1 overall seed Oregon on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2025) in the Rose Bowl at Pasadena, CA at 5 p.m.

Both teams finished the regular season 10-2.

The Buckeyes are coming off a season-ending home loss on Nov. 30 to Michigan. Ohio State’s other loss was on Oct. 12 at Oregon.

The Volunteers beat Vanderbilt on Nov. 30 to end their season. Tennessee’s two losses are on the road. They fell on Oct. 5 at Arkansas and lost on Nov. 16 at Georgia.

Game tickets between the Buckeyes and Volunteers have not yet been announced.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



