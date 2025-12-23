Ohio State head coach to call offensive plays in Cotton Bowl

COLUMBUS — When Ohio State takes the field against Miami on Dec. 31, there will be a new offensive play caller.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Head Coach Ryan Day will call the offensive plays in the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinal game against the Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl, according to the Associated Press.

Brian Hartline called offensive plays for OSU during the regular season. But he accepted the head coaching job at South Florida earlier this month.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hartline remains on the Buckeyes staff through the CFB and is coaching the wide receivers.

“It’s such a strange calendar, and the timing is brutal. But he’s handled it great, as you can imagine,” said Day. “So, we’re kind of taking it day-to-day right now, just in terms of as we move forward.”

He called offensive plays during his five seasons as Ohio State’s head coach. But Chip Kelly called the plays in 2024, and Hartline called them this season.

No. 2 seed Ohio State plays No. 10 seed Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Hurricanes advanced, beating Texas A&M, 10-3, on Saturday.

It is a rematch of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State beat Miami, 31-24, in the Bowl Championship Series National Championship Game.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group