Ohio restauranter facing rape, attempted murder charges

CLEVELAND — The owner of multiple businesses in Cleveland and Columbus is facing attempted murder, kidnapping, rape and other felony charges.

Robert (Bobby) George faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation, felonious assault, and rape, according to our news partners at WOIO.

According to the arrest warrant, a woman told Cleveland Police the alleged physical and verbal abuse happened between November 2023 and July 2024.

George allegedly caused multiple injuries to the victim.

On Nov. 14, 2023, the arrest warrant said George pinned the victim to the ground and put his hands around her neck, which “made her unable to breathe or move.”

During the strangulation, the arrest warrant said George slammed the victim’s head multiple times.

The victim was then treated by George’s business’ nurse practitioner and the victim was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, according to court documents.

In a separate incident, George chased after the woman who fled a home they shared, holding a gun to the window of the car and forcing the woman to get out of it.

When she did, George held the gun to her stomach as he led her back inside, the warrant says.

Between the dates of June 8 and June 10 of this year, the arrest warrant said George pushed a towel down the victim’s throat, threw her to the ground and raped her.

George owns two bars in Columbus as well as several others in the Cleveland area.

A judge set his bond at $200,000 and ordered him to turn in his passport and any guns he may own.

He was also ordered to not have contact with the victim.

We will continue to follow this story.





