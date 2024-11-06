Police K9 retires after over 8 years of service

MIDDLETOWN — An Ohio police K9 is retiring after eight years and four months of service.

K9 Bear retired from service with the Middletown Police Department on Nov. 4, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Born on Feb. 2, 2015, K9 Bear was selected to be the newest K9 recruit at the Middletown Police Department on April 20, 2016.

He graduated from the K9 academy and was put into service on July 8, 2016.

In 2019, K9 Bear earned first place in Tracking and Narcotics in Mansfield Ohio during the USPCA Region 5 certifications, and in 2022 he took seventh place overall in Middletown during the USPCA Region 5 certifications.

In his total of eight years and four months of service, K9 Bear worked with his handler, Sgt Anthony Gibson, and was utilized over 900 times, including over 400 free air sniffs where he recovered large amounts of illegal drugs.

He was also deployed on 261 tracks and 114 buildings and area searches resulting in 24 physical arrests and 66 incidents where subjects were located and detained without force, according to the Facebook post.

K9 Bear also attended several meet-and-greets and demonstrations at schools and community events.

“Today we say congratulations and good boy to K9 Bear! K9 Bear retired today after 8 years and 4 months of service!” the Facebook post read.

K9 Bear will spend his retirement with his handler Lt. Gibson.

