Ohio police confiscate laughing gas sold to minors

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ashtabula County, Ohio, have seized large amounts of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, from two locations.

The seizure happened after getting reports that the gas was being sold to minors, according to the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County. Authorities said the seizures happened in Ashtabula Township and Jefferson Village.

According to the CEA, the sale of nitrous oxide is legal. However, sale logs and ID are mandatory along with the regulation of sales.

“Except for lawful purposes, no person, with purpose to induce intoxication or similar psychological effects shall obtain, possess or use a harmful intoxicant,” according to the release.

Laughing gas, when inhaled, can cause a euphoric high. It can also cause relaxation and a hallucinogenic state and long-term use can cause to neurological damage, according to Fox 8.

Authorities said the investigation has been turned over for criminal charges.

