Ohio, Pennsylvania Chambers of Commerce make wager ahead of Ohio State, Penn State game

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions square off this afternoon in a battle of two undefeated Big Ten teams and both states’ chambers of commerce have made a “friendly” wager ahead of the game.

On top of bragging rights, the winning team’s chamber of commerce will get an array of gifts from the losing team’s chamber.

If the No.3 ranked Buckeyes win, Pennsylvania Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein will treat Ohio Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers to Yuengling beer, Hershey’s chocolate, Utz potato chips, Seltzer’s Lebanon bologna, Penn State Creamery ice cream, and Eat N’Park smiley cookies.

If No. 7 Penn State wins, then Stivers will send Bernstein Anthony-Thomas Buckeye chocolates, Watershed Distillery spirits, Tide laundry detergent, Scott’s Miracle-Gro grass seed, Brillo steel wool pads, Kroger grocery brand items, and a Wendy’s gift card.

“As a lifelong Ohioan and a graduate of The Ohio State University, I’m really looking forward to seeing the Buckeyes beat Penn State this weekend. The Pennsylvania Chamber’s willingness to participate in this friendly bet despite the odds makes it even more exciting,” Stivers said.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions kickoff at noon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

