‘It was frightening;’ Local mother accuses school bus driver of choking son

DAYTON — A local mother wants answers after she said her son got off the bus with a cut and fingerprints on his throat Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to the mother and the son who they say was hurt by the driver. The answers they’re wanting from the district on News Center 7 beginning at 5 p.m.

His mother, Chelsea Ray, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that he had no marks when he got on the bus but left with a cut and fingerprints on his throat.

>> ‘I know they will respect our baby;’ Golden Nugget owners sell restaurant to Dayton-based company

May said the incident happened on a Dayton Public Schools bus used by Pathway School of Discovery, a charter school.

News Center 7 reached out to DPS for a statement and received the following statement:

“We are in the process of actively investigating the incident. The safety of all students is our utmost priority and we take all reported concerns very seriously.”

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group