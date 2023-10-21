Ex-Cincinnati Reds pitcher arrested in connection to murder of 70-year-old man

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Dan Serafini was one of two suspects arrested in connection to a homicide in 2021.

Serafini, along with Samantha Scott, were arrested in Nevada Friday for their alleged involvement in the 2021 murder of a 70-year-old man and the attempted murder of his 68-year-old wife.

On June 5, 2021 deputies got a 911 call from a home in North Lake Tahoe, California and arrived to find Robert Gary Sopher dead from a single gunshot wound.

Robert’s wife Wendy was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital where she recovered from her injuries. She died a year later.

>> ‘It was frightening;’ Local mother accuses school bus driver of choking son

Surveillance video showed a hooded male wearing a face covering and a backpack walking to the home several hours before the homicide.

Detectives worked for two years to identify this person and said evidence led them to believe it was Serafini.

Serafini and Scott were known to each other and the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

They are expected to be extradited back to California to face murder charges.

Serafini spent one season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2003.













©2023 Cox Media Group