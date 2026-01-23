Ohio pastor admits to crime involving 13-year-old girl

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A pastor in Northern Ohio has pleaded guilty to crimes involving a 13-year-old girl, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jesse Santos was arrested on kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and endangering children charges in February 2025.

He is the pastor of Canton Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

TRENDING STORIES:

Santos pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of abduction on Jan. 22, WOIO-19 reported.

He will be sentenced in Ashland County on March 5.

WOIO-19 obtained a police report indicating that the crime occurred at a campsite at River Run Campground in Loudonville.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group